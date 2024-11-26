Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta reacted hilariously to the franchise spending a massive amount of Rs 26.75 crore for Shreyas Iyer at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah. The ex-KKR captain was signed by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 26.75 crore and before Rishabh Pant surpassed him to become the most expensive player in IPL when Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore. When asked if she would have thought that players would be signed at such high prices, the Bollywood star said, "Well, hamesha aisa laga tha ki jo bhi IPL mein, it'll be record-breaking. Par 26 crore, yes socha tha (Sorry) 27 crore, Sorry Shreyas! Kuch toh tax mein katega." (Well, I have always thought that whatever happens in the IPL will be record-breaking. But 26 crore, yes, thought about it. Sorry, 27 crore, sorry Shreyas! Some money would be deducted as tax.) IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Shreyas Iyer Sold to Punjab Kings for Record-Breaking Bid of INR 26.75 Crore.

Preity Zinta Reacts to Punjab Kings Signing Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 Crore

