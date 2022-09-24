The second T20I between India and Australia was reduced to 8 overs per side after rain played spoilsport. The game was delayed further due to a wet outfield. However, the ground staff at the VCA Stadium did their best to make the match possible. India coach Rahul Dravid applauded them for their efforts post-game.

Nice Gesture

Nice gesture from Rahul Dravid to applaud the ground staff. pic.twitter.com/f8RmOOQt8b — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 23, 2022

This Man

Rahul dravid Congratulating ground staff 👌👌👌 this man — SATYADEV (@manikantapavank) September 23, 2022

Typical Dravid

Typical of Rahul #Dravid thanking the Ground staff for their work to make this game possible. #INDvsAUST20I #INDvAUS — Gautam Chauhan🏏 (@Gautamchauhan2) September 23, 2022

Brilliant Stuff

