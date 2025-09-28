The BCCI conducted its 94th annual general meeting on September 28, 2025 and the main objective was the election of the new board president after Roger Binny stepped down. Mithun Manhas was elected unopposed as the new board president while the other office bearer slots were filled too. Rajeev Shukla continued as the BCCI vice-president. As he got re-elected, fans shared funny memes and jokes on social media to point out Shukla's longevity inside the system. What is New BCCI President Mithun Manhas' Salary? Check Perks and Allowance of As Former Jammu and Kashmir Cricketer Becomes New Boss.

