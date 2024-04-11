Rashid Khan pulled off a unique celebration after he led Gujarat Titans to a thrilling last-ball victory against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 on April 10. The Afghanistan star kept an ice-cool head on his shoulders and struck a four when two runs were required off the last ball to hand Rajasthan Royals their first loss of the season. After hitting the winning runs, Rashid raised his bat and then made a gesture with his finger, indicating that he belonged there before he was hugged by compatriot and countryman Noor Ahmad. Shubman Gill Reacts Angrily After Third Umpire Goofs Up During Wide-Ball DRS, Video From RR vs GT IPL 2024 Match Goes Viral.

Rashid Khan's Celebration After RR vs GT IPL 2024 Match Goes Viral

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)