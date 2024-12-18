Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket after India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 ended in a draw. In his prestigious career, Ashwin played a total of 267 matches and scalped a total of 765 wickets. Ravi Ashwin was a great asset to the India National Cricket Team and has performed well in all formats. Ashwin will continue to play domestic cricket and he will represent Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. Fans took to social media and shared some reactions after Ashwin announced that he was retiring from international cricket. Ravi Ashwin Retires: Virat Kohli Reacts As Star India Spinner Announces Retirement, Says 'Wish You Nothing but the Best' (See Post).

'The Game will remember you forever'

A Goat Player The Game will remember you forever. Thank you Ash Anna for your Contribution to Indian Cricket. #ravichandranashwin #Ashwin #INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND — Kric_26 (@Kric262) December 18, 2024

'End of an era'

End of an era 💔 🫡 Elon Musk changed the like button for Ash Anna to respect his retirement from test cricket 🏏 #Ashwin #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/XM66sRD55r — James Virat Anderson (@ViratAnderson) December 18, 2024

'We will miss you a lot'

#Ashwin He has retired. We will miss you a lot. An era has ended. Do you want to say something friends? pic.twitter.com/YTSkFEcAXj — मारवाड़ी बालक 🎯 5k (@marwadi__8849) December 18, 2024

'Happy retirement R Ashwin'

'King Will Miss His Partner'

King Will Miss His Partner 🐐💔!! - The one of the Dangerous Duo to play together❤️!!#Ashwin #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4ISEZK4UOl — Rishabh 18 (@rishabh18v) December 18, 2024

