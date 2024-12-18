Is Ravichandran Ashwin retiring after the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25? Many pictures have gone viral on social media sites where the legendary spinner was spotted hugging veteran batter Virat Kohli in the dressing room during the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024. After fans spotted Ashwin and Kohli hugging each other, they speculated that the star all-rounder might take retirement after the end of the five-match Test series against Australia. Meanwhile, India required 275 runs on Day 5 to win the third Test in Brisbane. Rain Delay | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2024 Day 5: IND 8/0 in 2.1 Overs (Target 275 Runs).

Is it True?

So most probably it's Ashwin Anna 😢 pic.twitter.com/UXwdPai83Z — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) December 18, 2024

Virat Kohli Hugging Ravi Ashwin

Virat Kohli gives a hug to emotional R Ashwin anna. Retirement 🔜 ⏳ Decade of Greatness coming in front of eyes.#INDvsAUS#Ashwin#AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/q12w2GICuD — Sachin XP (@isachinxp) December 18, 2024

Fan Speculating About R. Ashwin's Retirement

Virat Kohli Consoles Emotional Ravichandran Ashwin by Hugging Him

Virat Kohli gives an hug to a very emotional Ravichandran Ashwin. I think we are closing to a big announcement soon. 💔 pic.twitter.com/tls4qdFKJ7 — Kanav Bali (@Concussion__Sub) December 18, 2024

Another Fan Speculated About Ravichandran Ashwin's Retirement

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)