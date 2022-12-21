The Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to make some interesting additions, having retained much of their core and put together a power-packed squad ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League. They have the second lowest purse among all the teams (Rs 8.75 crore) after Kolkata Knight Riders. The Faf du Plessis-led side will look to have a backup option for Josh Hazlewood, having already traded Jason Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians. Moreover, they will also be on the lookout for an opener and a spinner, both preferably Indian. RCB will need seven more players to complete their squad, out of which, only two can be overseas. KKR at IPL 2023 Auction: Captain, Current Players and Remaining Purse of Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead of Indian Premier League Mini-Auction.

RCB at IPL 2023 Auction

𝙀𝙚 𝙨𝙖𝙖𝙡𝙖 𝙘𝙪𝙥 𝙣𝙖𝙢𝙙𝙚? 😬 With 🔝 stars already at the helm, who do you think @RCBTweets should add to achieve their 🏆 dream❓ Catch the #TATAIPLAuction, LIVE on Dec 23, from 1 pm👉 LIVE on #JioCinema 📺📲#TATAIPL #TATAIPLonJioCinema | @IPL pic.twitter.com/5s68owYh8A — JioCinema (@JioCinema) December 20, 2022

