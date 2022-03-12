Royal Challengers Bangalore's new kit for IPL 2022 was revealed at the event besides naming Faf du Plessis as the captain for the upcoming season. The RCB jersey retains the red and black theme.

Virat Kohli Gives Thumbs-up!

“I absolutely love it and the moment I wore it, I felt something special. I can definitely say, this is my most favourite RCB jersey, EVER!” 🤩 King Kohli loves the new #RCBJersey for #IPL2022 and so do we!❤️@imVkohli #PlayBold #RCBUnbox #UnboxTheBold #ForOur12thMan #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/hIuLquniHh — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 12, 2022

