Rishabh Pant was seen arriving at Old Trafford in Manchester on Day 5 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 on Sunday, July 27. The India National Cricket Team wicketkeeper-batter suffered a blow to his right foot by a delivery from Chris Woakes on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 and despite the injury, which reportedly is a fracture, he had shown incredible grit and determination as he walked out to bat on Day 2 amidst loud cheers at Old Trafford. He scored a gritty 54, propelling India's first innings total to 358. Earlier, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed that Rishabh Pant will be available to bat on Day 5, with India needing to bat for a major part, if not the whole day, in order to avoid a defeat in Manchester. The picture of Rishabh Pant on crutches, shared by IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants, went viral on social media. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: India Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Says Rishabh Pant Will Bat on Day Five Despite Right Foot Injury.

Rishabh Pant Arrives at Old Trafford on Crutches

