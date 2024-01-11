Rohit Sharma jokingly hit Mukesh Kumar on his head in a light moment during the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I 2024 on January 11. This incident happened in the 18th over of the match when Mukesh had bowled a second consecutive short delivery and it led to the umpire calling it a no-ball. As Mukesh was making his way back to the bowling mark, Rohit appeared to 'pat' him on the back of the head in a light-hearted manner and the video of this has gone viral. Mukesh ended up with two wickets in the over. Rohit Sharma Angry With Shubman Gill After Dramatic Miscommunication Leads to Indian Captain's Run Out During IND vs AFG 1st T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

