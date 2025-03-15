Rohit Sharma's love for his car, especially Lamborghini is well known. However, the five-time IPL-winning captain is all set to gift his prized possession to a fan. As seen in a Dream 11 IPL 2025 advertisement, Sharma could be humming the song ' Aaja meri gaadi mein baith ja' by Baba Sehgal, and urging fans to participate in Dream 11 team fantasy and have a shot at winning the former Mumbai Indians captain's Lamborghini. Check out the ads below. Rohit Sharma Tries To Play Peacemaker As Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Face Off in Hilarious Dream11 Ad Featuring Rishabh Pant Among Others; Jasprit Bumrah Says, 'Issey Accha Main Retire Hi Ho Jau' (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma To Gift His Lamborghini?

264 fans ka tha, hai aur hamesha rahega 💙💙 Iss T20 season, Dream11 pe team banao aur meri gaadi le jaao 🔥 #Dream11 #IssHafteNayaKya #Collab #Ad pic.twitter.com/8OrhPIFFBN — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 15, 2025

