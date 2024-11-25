Royal Challengers Bengaluru have bagged another power hitter and this time it is the West Indian Romario Shepherd who has proved himself time and time again in the domestic and international levels. This time around he will play for RCB who invested INR 1.5 crore to seal the deal at the IPL 2025 mega auction. It will be interesting to see how Shepherd will be utilised with Tim David also making his way to RCB. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Harnoor Pannu Goes to Punjab Kings for INR 30 Lakh; No James Anderson in Accelerated Auction List.

Romario Shepherd in IPL 2025

