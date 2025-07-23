Sai Sudharsan was spotted reading a book while sitting in the dressing room before he came out to bat in the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 23. The left-hander, who was included in India's playing XI as a replacement for Karun Nair, was wearing his helmet, seemingly ready to come out to bat and was seen flipping the pages of a book before handing it over to Washington Sundar, who walked up right beside him. The video of the same has gone viral on social media, drawing a variety of reactions from fans. Several fans found the act of the two cricketers reading a book similar to making last-minute preparation before an exam. "Me and my bro, 2 min before exam starts," wrote a fan on X while reacting to the viral video. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Bat Breaks After Facing Fiery Delivery From Chris Woakes During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (See Pic and Video).

Sai Sudharsan Reads Book in Dressing Room Before Passing It to Washington Sundar

Group assignments be like 😁 Tell us in the comments what's in #SaiSudharsan's notes! 👇#ENGvIND 👉 4th TEST, DAY 1 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/0VxBWU8ocO pic.twitter.com/TlyRAZwSl7 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 23, 2025

'Me and My Bro, 2 Min Before Exam Starts'

Me and my bro, 2 min before exam starts: https://t.co/nOfKem7suM — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) July 23, 2025

Funny

Me: 'Sab padh liya.' My bro: 'Bhai, yeh 'Thermodynamics' kya hota hai?' The real MVP is the one who carries notes in their socks. 🤦‍♂️ — Ai Being Cute ✨ (@AiBeingCute) July 23, 2025

'Studying While Having Regular Job'

That's how studying feels while having regular job https://t.co/9L6I66QHtV — Harshit (@knight_17_) July 23, 2025

'Game Ke Sath Study Me Bhi Focus Hai'

Game ke sath study me bhi focus hai — Abhinay (@Abhinay7978) July 23, 2025

'Me With My Best Friend'

Hahaha it's me with my best friend — KROP (@0xKrop) July 23, 2025

