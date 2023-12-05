Saud Shakeel got in a heated argument with Sarfaraz Ahmed during a training session ahead of Pakistan's three-match Test series against Australia. In a video which has gone viral on social media, the two cricketers were seen engaging in a verbal duel during practice. "For how long will I continue to be of use to you?" asked Shakeel and Sarfaraz, who was standing nearby, responded back saying, "You won't be of any use to me. I never instructed you to do anything. I did not ask you to make a swap. I already swapped with the one I wanted to." Shakeel, who had a ball in his hand, then retorted back saying," You made the swap so I was of use to you." The Pakistan team will be in action in a four-day practice game against Australia Prime Minister's XI before the first Test starts on December 16. Sarfaraz Ahmed Rules out Discrepancies Among Pakistan Cricketers After Captaincy Change Ahead of AUS vs PAK Test Series.

Watch Video:

