Legendary Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praise on Pakistan national cricket team star speedster Naseem Shah for his impressive outing with the ball against New Zealand during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. The former Indian cricketer Ravi Ashwin took to his 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle, where he hailed Naseem Shah. Ashwin wrote, "This is a serious spell from Naseem Shah #ChampionsTrophy2025." The right-arm speedster bowled a superb opening spell where he troubled New Zealand openers Will Young and Devon Conway. In his opening spell, Naseem Shah took the big wicket of Kane Williamson, who was dismissed for one run. Kane Williamson Wicket Video: Naseem Shah Removes Veteran New Zealand Batter for One Run During PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Opener.

Ravichandran Ashwin Hails Naseem Shah

This is a serious spell from Naseem Shah #ChampionsTrophy2025 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 19, 2025

