The Indian women's cricket team began the first session on Day 1 of the only Test against South Africa on a high and scored 130/0 in the first session. Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma smashed half-centuries and will be hoping to stretch the partnership even more further in the second session. Smriti Mandhana Equals Mithali Raj’s Record of Seven ODI Centuries by an Indian Female Batter During IND-W vs SA-W ODI Match.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma Put 100 Run Stand

5⃣0⃣ for @TheShafaliVerma

1⃣0⃣0⃣-run stand between the two as #TeamIndia make a solid start 💪 💪

Follow The Match ▶️ https://t.co/4EU1Kp7wJe#INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/pCFyHZPqA4

— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 28, 2024

