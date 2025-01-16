Pakistan are all set to take on West Indies in a two-match Test series at Multan starting from January 17. Pakistan are coming out of a Test series loss against South Africa and they will look to get back to winning ways. Ahead of that Pakistan have announced their playing XI for the 1st Test against West Indies. With Saim Ayub injured, they have opted for Mohammad Huraira to replace him at the top of the order and handed him the debut. Huraira has done well in domestic cricket and he is also the nephew of star Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. 'Even L&T Employees Won't Be Able to Finish This...' Fans React to Pakistan Sports Journalist's Video of Under Construction Gaddafi Stadium As Deadline Day Nears Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Shoaib Malik's Nephew Muhammad Huraira to Make His Debut

Pakistan’s final XI for the first test against West Indies. Mohammad Huraira to make debut. pic.twitter.com/h3oHEMeT14 — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) January 16, 2025

