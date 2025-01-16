Pakistan is all set to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in a hybrid model with UAE. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starts on February 19 and ICC has given PCB the deadline of January 25 to complete the renovation work of all the stadiums. Although, in a recent viral video on social media, it was revealed that the construction work at the Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium still remains incomplete, and it doesn't look like that the remainder of the work can be completed in such a short amount of time. Fans were shocked to see the state of the stadium and made the video viral on social media with funny captions. OK Boomer! L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s 90-Hour Work Week Remark Sparks Memefest Online With Hilarious Memes, Funny Jokes and Images.

