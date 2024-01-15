Shreyas Iyer Gifts His Indian Cricket Team Jersey to Fan on Sidelines of Mumbai vs Andhra Ranji Trophy 2024 Match

The Indian cricketer gave his jersey to a fan on the sidelines of the contest, which was played Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai. Shreyas Iyer will be in action in the India vs England Test series, which starts from January 25.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 15, 2024 04:51 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer gifted his Indian jersey to a fan on the sidelines of the Ranji Trophy 2024 match between Mumbai and Andhra. The right-hander returned to the domestic cricket fold to prepare for the upcoming Tests against England and scored 48 runs in Mumbai's first innings total of 395, a knock that was laced with seven fours. The picture of Iyer posing with the jersey with the fan has gone viral. Prakhar Chaturvedi Becomes First Player to Score 400 in Cooch Behar Trophy Final, Scores 404 Not Out in Karnataka vs Mumbai.

Shreyas Iyer Gives His Indian Jersey to Fan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

