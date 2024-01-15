Shreyas Iyer Gifts His Indian Cricket Team Jersey to Fan on Sidelines of Mumbai vs Andhra Ranji Trophy 2024 Match

Shreyas Iyer gifted his Indian jersey to a fan on the sidelines of the Ranji Trophy 2024 match between Mumbai and Andhra. The right-hander returned to the domestic cricket fold to prepare for the upcoming Tests against England and scored 48 runs in Mumbai's first innings total of 395, a knock that was laced with seven fours. The picture of Iyer posing with the jersey with the fan has gone viral. Prakhar Chaturvedi Becomes First Player to Score 400 in Cooch Behar Trophy Final, Scores 404 Not Out in Karnataka vs Mumbai.

Shreyas Iyer Gives His Indian Jersey to Fan

