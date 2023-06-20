Sikandar Raza showed his class yet again with a 54-ball 102*, which helped Zimbabwe chase down 316 against the Netherlands in the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier on Tuesday, June 20. The right-hander hit eight sixes and six fours in this knock which helped Zimbabwe chase down the target in just 40.5 overs. Sean Williams also scored 91, while skipper Craig Ervine hit a half-century as well. This was Zimbabwe's second consecutive win in the ICC World Cup 2023 qualifier. Fan Spotted Watching Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier With MS Dhoni’s CSK Jersey, Picture Goes Viral.

Zimbabwe Beat Netherlands

Hosts Zimbabwe make it two wins out of two after Sikandar Raza's heroics ✌️ 📝: #ZIMvNED: https://t.co/6sP9VYrxb0 | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/u52nPJgmF6 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 20, 2023

