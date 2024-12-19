The Indian women's national cricket team has defeated the West Indies women's national cricket team by 60 runs to win the third and final T20I of the series, on December 19. With this, India win the three-match series 2-1. This was a first home T20I series win for India since 2019. Batting first, India posted their highest-ever score in women's T20Is as they scored 217/4 with Smriti Mandhana smashing a third consecutive half-century. Richa Ghosh helped India finish on a high with a 54-run knock off just 21 balls, hitting the joint-fastest fifty in women's T20Is. In response, West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals and did not seem to attain any sort of momentum required to chase this big total down. The superb bowling performance was led by Radha Yadav, who took four wickets. India Women's Cricket Team Registers Their Highest-Ever Team Total in T20Is, Achieves Feat By Scoring 217/4 During IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024.

India Beat West Indies in 3rd T20I, Win Series 2-1

A 60-run victory in the Third and Final T20I! 🥳#TeamIndia win the decider in style and complete a 2⃣-1⃣ series victory 👏👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Fuqs85UJ9W#INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/SOPTWMPB3E — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 19, 2024

