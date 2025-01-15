Jasprit Bumrah produced a memorable performance in the recent India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 as he picked 32 wickets in five Test matches. Although Bumrah didn't bowl in the final innings of the Sydney Test, his performance throughout the series even earned the respect from hosts Australia. Bumrah couldn't bowl in the second innings of the final match of the series as he felt a back spasm while bowling in the first innings and had to go for scans. Although any news about the exact scan report was not confirmed, he had a swelling in his back and there were reports suggesting that swelling will take time to go and Bumrah is likely to miss group stage matches of ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Jasprit Bumrah Named ICC Player of the Month for December 2024 After Brilliant Performance in India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

According to a recent report from Times of India, it has been reported that star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been advised to take bed rest due to his back swelling and he has no fixed return date as of yet. It has also been reported by them that the future course of action will be finalised only after swelling in his back subsides. The seamer reached home last week after a long tour of Australia and the current situation doesn't look very encouraging.

The report also suggests that while Bumrah will have to report to the BCCI and CoE in Bengaluru, there is no date of his check-in yet. "Bumrah could go to the CoE next week but right now there is no fixed date yet. He has been advised bed rest at home to help the muscles recover and the swelling to subside. Once that is done, future course of action will be ascertained," said a well-placed source. Bed rest doesn't sound good. I hope it's not a disc bulge or a muscle swelling which is of a higher grade. The approach has to be similar with him - wrap him in cotton wool and preserve the talent like him," added the source. Jasprit Bumrah Uncertain for ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Premier Indian Pacer Consults New Zealand Surgeon After Sustaining Injury During IND vs AUS Sydney Test: Report.

Bumrah has had back problems in the past and very recently he missed more than a year of cricket as he has to undergo back injury. BCCI will not want to rush him in that case can any poorly judged step can aggravate the swelling. There is no clarity on his exact diagnosis yet but if it's something severe than just swelling, return could take longer. India have already announced their squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and Bumrah is a part of it. They are allowed to make changes until February 13 and are understood to be waiting for the final report from the medical team before taking the crucial Bumrah call.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).