Mohammed Siraj had a rather unimpressive day in the field during the India vs Australia second Test at Adelaide. He remained not out after hitting a four in the first innings but failed to make an impact with the ball. Once he got frustrated and threw the ball at Marnus Labuschagne. A bizarre incident was witnessed when one of Siraj's deliveries showed 181.6 Kmph speed in the speedometer. As it was humanely impossible to bowl that fast and if true it would be the fastest anyone has ever bowled, fans went to social media to react on it. Funny DSP Siraj Memes Go Viral After Mohammed Siraj Stays Not Out After Hitting A Boundary During Day 1 of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024.

Speedometer Shows Mohammed Siraj Clocking 181.6 Kmph on Speed Gun

Mohammed Siraj Breaks Record of Fastest Ball to be Ever Bowled

DSP Siraj broke the fastest ball to be ever bowled in test cricket 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sIac5cvuv9 — Chiku (@Kohliisgoat) December 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)