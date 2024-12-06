Mohammed Siraj once again stayed not out during India's first innings in the second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Siraj came in as India were going through a collapse, struck a boundary and stayed not out. Although with the ball he failed to take any wicket through the entire Day 1, fans were impressed with his boundary and shared funny DSP Siraj memes on it on social media. Mohammed Siraj Throws Ball at Marnus Labuschagne In Anger After Australian Batter Pulls Out Late From Batting Stance During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Still The Only Batter

DSP Siraj

DSP Siraj Be Like

DSP Siraj Scoring A Boundary

DSP Siraj scoring a boundary off Cummins on the last ball of the over! pic.twitter.com/ktRyCwHR2R — Vedang Desai (@VedangDesai02) December 6, 2024

Only DSP Siraj Can Save

Sir DSP Siraj Richards

In Dead Rubbers vs In Important Games

DSP Siraj In ded rubber In imp games pic.twitter.com/R26ZEeh2mE — ʀɪᴛʜɪᴋ. (@ffsRithik) December 6, 2024

DSP Siraj Sir

DSP Siraj Sir 🫡🔥 pic.twitter.com/Tm9q9bh796 — PawanKalyan Devotee (@SidduOfficial) December 6, 2024

Be Scared

DSP Siraj bowled the fastest delivery in cricket 🤯 After Viv Richards, he is coming to eat Shoaib Akhtar's legacy pic.twitter.com/ofJOvl4h4I — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) December 6, 2024

