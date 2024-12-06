Mohammed Siraj once again stayed not out during India's first innings in the second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Siraj came in as India were going through a collapse, struck a boundary and stayed not out. Although with the ball he failed to take any wicket through the entire Day 1, fans were impressed with his boundary and shared funny DSP Siraj memes on it on social media. Mohammed Siraj Throws Ball at Marnus Labuschagne In Anger After Australian Batter Pulls Out Late From Batting Stance During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).
Still The Only Batter
— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) December 6, 2024
DSP Siraj
DSP Siraj 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hWpJlHzoOo
— kuͷal (@wtfxkunal) December 6, 2024
DSP Siraj Be Like
DSP siraj be like https://t.co/ZNfOuvUYWN pic.twitter.com/0G5Mf2GTfn
— Nehhaaa (@nehhaaa__) December 6, 2024
DSP Siraj Scoring A Boundary
DSP Siraj scoring a boundary off Cummins on the last ball of the over! pic.twitter.com/ktRyCwHR2R
— Vedang Desai (@VedangDesai02) December 6, 2024
Only DSP Siraj Can Save
Only DSP Viv Richards Siraj can save us !😅#AUSvsIND #Starc #Siraj pic.twitter.com/CKMHUPvP7K
— Sanjay_ (@im_sk05) December 6, 2024
Sir DSP Siraj Richards
Sir DSP Siraj Richards 💥#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/N8D5ROweFS
— Aman_Chain 🇮🇳 (@Amanprabhat9) December 6, 2024
In Dead Rubbers vs In Important Games
DSP Siraj
In ded rubber In imp games pic.twitter.com/R26ZEeh2mE
— ʀɪᴛʜɪᴋ. (@ffsRithik) December 6, 2024
DSP Siraj Sir
DSP Siraj Sir 🫡🔥 pic.twitter.com/Tm9q9bh796
— PawanKalyan Devotee (@SidduOfficial) December 6, 2024
Be Scared
DSP Siraj bowled the fastest delivery in cricket 🤯
After Viv Richards, he is coming to eat Shoaib Akhtar's legacy pic.twitter.com/ofJOvl4h4I
— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) December 6, 2024
