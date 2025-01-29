Steve Smith scored his 35th century in Test cricket on Day 1 of the Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2025 on Wednesday, January 29. The right-hander, who is arguably one of the modern-day greats in the format, batted with composure and class to attain the milestone in Galle. Steve Smith's century was Australia's second of the day after Usman Khawaja got to the three-figure mark. Earlier, Steve Smith became the fourth Australian batter to get to the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket after Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting. SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025: Steve Smith Scores His 10,000th Test Run, Australia Is 145–2 at Lunch on First Day Against Sri Lanka.

Steve Smith Scores 35th Test Century

