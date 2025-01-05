Steve Smith was dismissed just one run away from completing 10,000 runs in Test cricket with Prasidh Krishna accounting for him on Day 3 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 on January 5. The right-hander was unable to tackle the extra bounce that Prasidh Krishna got with that ball and got an outside edge. Yashasvi Jaiswal, fielding at gully, did well to dive and take an impressive catch with the ball going down. The star Australian cricketer could have become just the fourth Australian to score 10,000 Test runs but he will have to wait for another innings to get to that mark. Virat Kohli Shows His Empty Pockets to Crowd at SCG, Reminds Fans of 2018 Sandpaper Scandal After Steve Smith's Dismissal During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Watch Steve Smith's Wicket Here:

Steve Smith gets caught just one run away from joining the 10,000 runs club 💔 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ceKcfliOIO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2025

