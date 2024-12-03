Sufiyan Muqeem registered the best bowling figures for Pakistan in T20I cricket during the ZIM vs PAK 2ndT20I 2024 on December 3. The left-arm spinner accounted for Ryan Burl (1), Clive Madande (9), Tashinga Musekiwa (0), Richard Ngarava (0) and Wellington Masakadza (3) and conceded just three runs in his spell which lasted for 2.4 overs. This was also the third time that a Pakistan bowler took a five-wicket haul in T20I cricket. Sufiyaan Muqeem's five-wicket haul helped Pakistan bowl out Zimbabwe for just 57 runs in the 2nd T20I, their lowest score in T20I cricket.

Sufiyan Muqeem Claims Best-Bowling Figures for Pakistan in T20Is

🚨 BEST BOWLING FIGURES FOR PAKISTAN IN T20Is 🚨 Sufyan Moqim becomes the third 🇵🇰 bowler to take a five-wicket haul in T20Is 👏#ZIMvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/YbfYaoQFV6 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 3, 2024

