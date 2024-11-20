Suryakumar Yadav showed his inked finger after casting his vote in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Taking to social media, the Indian national cricket team T20I captain shared a picture of himself showing his inked finger and encouraged fans to cast their votes as well, "Let's vote today, to shape the future of our state," he wrote while sharing the picture. Several popular figures across the state of Maharashtra stepped out and cast their votes, including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. In the cricketing front, Suryakumar Yadav recently captained India to a dominant 3-1 T20I series win over South Africa. Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After Casting Vote in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Says ‘It’s Time To Think, And Proudly Show Your Ink’ (See Post).

Suryakumar Yadav Urges Fans to Vote

Let’s vote today, to shape the future of our state.🗳️ pic.twitter.com/c987tvw4fq — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 20, 2024

