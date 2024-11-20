Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar promotes fulfilling the duties and voting during the election’s period is one of them. Sachin had many times shared social posts encouraging fans to vote. On November 20 2024, when Maharashtra Assembly election voting in going on, Sachin Tendulkar went with his daughter Sara Tendulkar and wife Anjali to vote and later shared a post asking fans to vote. In the post, Sachin wrote, “It’s Time To Think, And Proudly Show Your Ink. Every vote matters! Have you done your part?” Check out the post below. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sachin Tendulkar, Wife Anjali Tendulkar, Daughter Sara Tendulkar Cast Vote (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Encouraging fans to Vote

It’s time to think, and proudly show your ink. Every vote matters! 🗳️ Have you done your part?#MaharashtraElection2024 #ReadyToVote #MakeItCount pic.twitter.com/dWDb7RWUqV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 20, 2024

