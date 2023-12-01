Rinku Singh is slowly making a name for himself as a world-class finisher. The diminutive batsman has been turning heads with his explosive batting in the death overs and brought out a switch hit, which went for a six during the India vs Australia 4th T20I on December 1. Facing Matthew Short's bowling in the 12th over, the left-hander brought out the innovative shot and hit a six over backward point much to the delight of the fans at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Ruturaj Gaikwad Becomes Fastest Indian to Score 4000 Runs in T20s, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2023.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)