The Tamil Nadu Under-19 cricket team won the elusive Cooch Behar Trophy 2024/25 after taking a first-innings lead over the Gujarat Under-19 cricket team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After opting to field first, Tamil Nadu restricted Gujarat to 380 in the first innings. In reply, Tamil Nadu slammed 413 runs and took a crucial 53-run first-innings lead. Gujarat declared at 172/7 in the second innings and set a target of 120 runs. The visitors played out the remaining overs and managed to score 55/1, and both teams agreed to a draw. 'Missed A Ferrari By 23 Runs', Virender Sehwag's Cheeky Post For Son Aaryavir After Young Batter Slams 297 In Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25.

Tamil Nadu Win U19 Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25

WINNERS 🏆 Congratulations to Tamil Nadu on winning the Men's U19 #CoochBehar Trophy 🙌 They bring home the title by the virtue of taking the first-innings lead after a draw against Gujarat in #Final in Ahmedabad 👌👌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/C7kXgnXDjT @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/AyNukRvmW9 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 10, 2025

