San Francisco, April 26: Microsoft layoffs in May 2025 will affect hundreds of employees focusing on the new tech development. The upcoming Microsoft layoffs round will reportedly target middle management and non-tech roles from various divisions. Two days ago, Microsoft released the Work Trend Index Annual Report for 2025, highlighting the role of artificial intelligence in solving business problems. The company said that AI agents would join increasing levels of capability that humans would need to harness over time, likely hinting more job cuts.

In the Work Trend Index Annual Report 2025 report, Microsoft company mentioned that a new organisational blueprint was emerging that would blend machine intelligence with human judgement. The tech giant hinted that AI agents could become as common as "co-workers." The company said that AI agents would help automate workflows, perform daily tasks, and reshape how the company functions. Microsoft Layoffs in May 2025: Satya Nadella-Led Company Expected To Target Middle Management and Non-Tech Roles Next Month.

Microsoft said it analysed surveys from 31,000 workers, LinkedIn labour markets and trillions of Microsoft 365 productivity signals across 31 countries. The tech giant said it spoke with various AI startups, economists, academics, scientists and thought leaders to find out what work could become. The report mentioned that 82% of the business believed in rethinking strategy and operations, while 81% of them said that agents could be moderately or extensively integrated with the company's AI strategy in the next 12-18 months. It said 24% of leaders had already deployed AI across their companies, and 12% remained in pilot mode. Cars24 Layoffs: India’s Online Used Car Selling Platform Lays Off Over 200 Employees Amid Cost-Cutting Measures and Strategic Restructuring, Confirms CEO Vikram Chopra.

Salesforce already started using advanced AI-powered agents for its business. In the future. Amid this, Barack Obama said that AI could replace the human jobs of coders and highly skilled employees. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman already shared that the company was working on its first AI agents to join the workforce and also used the word "superintelligence", hinting at the powerful capabilities of artificial intelligence. There is a fear among the employees whether the new breakthoughs may create new jobs or take away the existing ones. According to some reports, integrating AI agents into the workforce may lead to more layoffs this year. Microsoft is already set to cut some jobs in May 2025.

