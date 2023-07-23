Pakistan A are locking horns with India A in the final showdown of ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final on July 23 in Colombo. Tayyab Tahir has knocked the wind out of India A's potent bowling attack and smashed a blistering ton of just 66 balls. Courtesy of his sensational innings, Pakistan A are on course to a big total in the summit clash. Riyan Parag Strikes Twice on Consecutive Balls to Dent Pakistan A During IND A vs PAK A Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final

6️⃣6️⃣-ball century for Tayyab Tahir! 💪 This has been a sensational innings by the right-handed batter as he hits his 4️⃣th List A 💯 #ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/3qEhF0Of86 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 23, 2023

