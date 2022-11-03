Pakistan captain Babar Azam's horrid time with the bat in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 continues. Babar was dismissed for just six runs off 15 balls against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Pakistan skipper has been struggling to get going ever since landing in Australia. Babar has thus far managed just 14 runs from four matches including a duck against rivals India. Meanwhile, the Pakistan skipper was trolled on Twitter following his yet another failure.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Babar Azam with another masterclass, today blistering 6 runs off just 15 balls🔥🔥😍 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/k5pQglBaEY — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) November 3, 2022

Babar Azam World Cup summed up today pic.twitter.com/ljSGANjMpG — Lahori Guy (@YrrrFahad_) November 3, 2022

