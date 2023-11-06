Timed Out in Cricket: When Sourav Ganguly Almost Became the First Player to be Declared 'Timed Out' in International Cricket (Watch Video)

Sourav Ganguly almost made history back on January 5, 2007, by almost getting timed out as he took around six minutes to reach the field after Rahul Dravid got out of Shaun Pollack's delivery. It was a test match between India and South Africa. South Africa's then-captain Graeme Smith told the umpires not to enforce the rule which ultimately did work in the favour of Sourav Ganguly and he never got timed out. The video of Sourav Ganguly almost getting timed out surfaced after Sri Lankan Batsman Angelo Mathews got timed out in cricket and became the first cricketer to get timed out. Angry Angelo Mathews Throws Helmet After Being Given ‘Timed Out’ During BAN vs SL CWC 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral

Watch The Video Here:

On January 5, 2007, Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly nearly made history by being the first player to be declared 'timed out' in international cricket. He took six minutes to reach the batting crease. However, Graeme Smith, the opposing team's captain, chose not to enforce this… pic.twitter.com/JMhhs5Yaa5 — Anjula Hettige (@AnjulaHettige) November 6, 2023

