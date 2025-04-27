It is another double-header day in IPL 2025 with two blockbuster clashes lined up in store for fans. Mumbai Indians host Lucknow Super Giants in the first match of the day, set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium starting at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Lucknow Super Giants had edged past the Mumbai Indians the last time these two teams met in IPL 2025 and Hardik Pandya and co would be out for redemption. In the second IPL 2025 match of the day, it is Delhi Capitals who host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Virat Kohli will be playing in his home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and RCB would hope to level the score with Delhi Capitals this season after losing to them earlier on. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Punjab Kings Rise to Fourth Place After KKR vs PBKS Match Called Off Due to Rain.

IPL 2025 Schedule for April 27

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)