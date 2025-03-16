The Mumbai Indians men's cricketers are currently training and preparing for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season at the camp in Mumbai. When Mumbai Indians Women played in the WPL Eliminator, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma visited the stadium to support them. Now when the MI-W lifted the title at the Brabourne Stadium, the likes of Trent Boult, Will Jacks and Deepak Chahar were present alongside the coaching staff like Kieron Pollard to provide support to Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. Mumbai Indians Win WPL 2025; Harmanpreet Kaur and Co Beat Delhi Capitals in Final by Eight Runs To Claim Second Title in Women’s Premier League.

Mumbai Indians Cricketers in Brabourne Stadium

Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks and Other Mumbai Indians Cricketers Attend DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Final

