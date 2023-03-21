Alice Capsey starred with three wickets but Tahlia McGrath's blazing knock of 58 runs helped UP Warriorz finish on a high with 138/6 on the board against Delhi Capitals in this last league stage game of the WPL 2023. Delhi Capitals won the toss and put UP Warriorz to bat first. Alyssa Healy's side stuttered in their batting effort but a partnership of 33 runs between McGrath and Anjali Sarvani helped UP Warriorz finish on a high. Capsey bowled splendidly, but she conceded 19 runs in the last over of the innings. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral After Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore End WPL 2023 Campaign With Defeat to Mumbai Indians.

UPW-W vs DC-W

For her impressive 3⃣-wicket haul for @DelhiCapitals, @AliceCapsey becomes our 🔝 performer from the first innings 👏🏻 #TATAWPL | #UPWvDC A look at her bowling summary 🔽 pic.twitter.com/8ufUwwM6y7 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 21, 2023

