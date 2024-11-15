In the Ranji Trophy every year new and exceptional talent can be seen but some of them stand out from everyone else. Vaibhav Arora of Himachal Pradesh bowled one such delivery which caught the eye of a lot of people. Vaibhav Arora completely bamboozled Jay Pande with a beautiful inswinging yorker during the Pondicherry vs Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match. The stumps went flying with Vaibhav Arora's exceptional delivery. Anshul Kamboj Becomes Third Bowler To Pick 10-Wickets In An Innings In Ranji Trophy History, Achieves Feat During Haryana vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match.

Vaibhav Arora's Beautiful Inswinging Yorker

What. A. Ball ⚡️🔥



Himachal Pradesh pacer Vaibhav Arora produces a beautiful inswinging yorker to dismiss Pondicherry's Jay Pande 👌👌#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/zTWAhWQoWv pic.twitter.com/ul0tGAAm3S— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 15, 2024

