The ongoing Haryana vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash witnessed history when Anshul Kamboj claimed Shoun Roger's wicket on Day 3 of the First-Class match, his 10th wicket in the innings. Kamboj resumed the day with eight wickets under his belt and needed just three overs to reach this milestone, which only two other bowlers — Premangsu Chatterjee and Pradeep Sunderam — have attained in Ranju Trophy history. Ranji Trophy 2024–25: Goa’s Snehal Kauthankar, Kashyap Bakle Register Highest Partnership in Tournament’s History.

Anshul Kamboj Creates History

1⃣ innings 🤝 1⃣0⃣ wickets 👏 Historic Spell 🙌 3⃣0⃣.1⃣ overs 9⃣ maidens 4⃣9⃣ runs 1⃣0⃣ wickets 🔥 Watch 📽️ Haryana Pacer Anshul Kamboj's record-breaking spell in the 1st innings against Kerala 👌👌#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/RcNP3NQJ2y — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 15, 2024

Bowlers with 10 wickets in An Innings in Ranji Trophy

Player Figures Against Ranji Trophy Edition Premangsu Chatterjee 19-11-20-10 Assam 1957-58 Pradeep Sunderam 22-5-78-10 Vidarbha 1985-86 Anshul Kamboj 30.1-9-49-10 Kerala 2024-25

The first bowler to achieve this feat in the Ranji Trophy was Bengal's Premangsu Chatterjee, who picked 10 for 20 against Assam in the 1957-58 season in the second innings of the match. Pradeep Sunderam became the second bowler to register this feat when he claimed 10 for 78 against Vidarbha in the 1985-85 season, playing for Rajasthan. Kamboj is the latest entrant to join this elite club.

However, Kamboj is the sixth Indian to achieve this feat in FC cricket, Subash Gupte, Anil Kumble, and Debasis Mohanty all achieved this remarkable record in a three-Day game, Test and Duleep Trophy encounters, respectively.

