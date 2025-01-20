No Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) event is complete with Vinod Kambli, and the former Indian cricketer made his presence felt on Sunday evening during Wankhede Stadium's 50th Anniversary, where the batter could be seen walking with the support of his wife, Andrea Hewitt. Hewitt has been the backbone for Kambli, who has taken charge of the household following Kambli's recent health issues. In the clip, Hewitt could be seen accompanying Kambli into the Wankhede ground, where the guests and other dignitaries were seated for the main event. Vinod Kambli's Biopic To Release Soon? Movie On Ex-Indian Cricketer's Journey Reportedly In Works.

Vinod Kambli Walks With Wife Andrea Hewitt's Support

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)