Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were reunited on the cricket field and the two shared a heartwarming hug after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match in IPL 2024 on Friday, March 22. The defending champions outclassed RCB by six wickets to win the tournament opener. After the match, the RCB star met the former Indian cricketer and the two hugged each other in a heartwarming moment on the field. Kohli and Dhoni, needless to say, are two of the biggest icons in Indian cricket and the Chepauk crowd witnessed this special moment between these greats. ‘Abey Saans Tou Lene De Usko’, Stump Mic Catches Virat Kohli Making A Request to Ravindra Jadeja During CSK vs RCB IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Hug Each Other After CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match

