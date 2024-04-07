'Virat Kohli Deserves Turtle Cap for Playing Slow' Fans React to Star Batsman's Strike Rate After His Knock in RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match

Virat Kohli has been the only cricketer scoring runs consistently for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024. In the first five matches, he has two half-centuries and a century although RCB has lost four of the five matches played. The team has displayed a dismal collective performance despite Virat Kohli having the orange cap in his possession. Virat scored his century against RR, the match RCB lost comfortably and in hindsight the score looked not enough on the pitch. Virat's century came in 67 balls, joint slowest in the history of the competition. Some fans were not happy by the approach and they took to social media to share their thoughts on Virat's innings, even calling it 'slow'. Virat Kohli Runs in IPL 2024: Check Royal Challengers Bengaluru Batsman's Highest Score, Strike Rate, Batting Average and Other Stats in Indian Premier League Season 17.

'Virat Kohli Deserves Turtle Cap'

If bowlers can get 'Purple Cap' for taking wickets, Virat Kohli also deserves 'Turtle Cap' for playing slow. — ex. capt (@thephukdi) April 6, 2024

Slow and Steady Not Necessarily Win the Race

Slow and steady not necessarily win the race. My favourite player Virat Kohli’s 67-ball century last night was the slowest scored in IPL history. pic.twitter.com/dHbUYFbKF1 — Sanjay Kishore (@saintkishore) April 7, 2024

This Hundred Should Not Be Celebrated

Slowest 100 in history of IPL . This 100 shouldn't be celebrated at all . — Slog Sweep-189 (@SloggSweep) April 6, 2024

One of the Slow Hundreds

Hundred of 'just' 67 deliveries!! It is one of the slow hundreds Deep. Virat hasn't faced 67 balls in an innings before this in IPL!!#IPL2024 #RRvRCB — Ajinkya Dhamdhere (@ajinkyasd) April 6, 2024

Slow Century Cost RCB

Virat Kohli’s slow century on a flat wicket has cost RCB this match just like the last match. — Adi (@Fan101Manc) April 6, 2024

