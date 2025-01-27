A series of AI-generated pictures showing Indian cricketers MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and many more cricketers at the holy Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 festival have gone viral on social media. These AI-generated images of famous Indian cricketers have taken the internet by storm. The sacred festival Maha Kumbh Mela is believed to be the world's largest religious festival, held in Prayagraj. The holy festival began on January 13. The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 unites millions of followers, who perform sacred rituals and take holy dip at the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the three sacred rivers, Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. The AI-generated pics of the great Indian cricketers at the Maha Kumbh Mela were shared by the Instagram page @bharatarmy. Take a look below. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Virat Kohli’s Fan Makes Wish Before Taking Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam, Wishes For 5-6 Centuries For Star Indian Cricketer in ICC Champions Trophy (Watch Video).

India Cricketers AI Pic of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)