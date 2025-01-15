A video has gone viral on social media where a Virat Kohli die-hard fan made a wish before taking a holy dip in Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. In the viral video, the fan wished for 5-6 centuries for the India national cricket team's star batter in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting from February 19. The die-hard fan of Virat Kohli also wished for the Indian stalwart to find his form in Test cricket. The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. The Sangam means the confluence of the holy rivers the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. Devotees believed that taking a dip would absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will conclude on February 26. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Set to Host Housewarming Party at Alibaug Home? Griha Pravesh Pooja Preparations in Full Swing (Watch Viral Video).

Virat Kohli’s Fan Makes Wish Before Taking Holy Dip in Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

A Blessing we all want to see come true ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oC19248kXk — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 15, 2025

