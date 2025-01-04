Virat Kohli's struggles outside against deliveries outside the off-stump continued as he was dismissed by Scott Boland for the second time in the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25. The right-hander, who played some good shots in this stay of 12 balls, edged the ball which was around the sixth stump line and Steve Smith pouched a simple catch in the slip cordon. This dismissal continued his trend of perishing to deliveries outside the off-stump and he was visibly upset after the catch was completed. Virat Kohli had been dismissed by Scott Boland in the first innings as well and with this, his time with the bat in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 has come to an end. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Take Impressive Catches in Slip Cordon As Nitish Kumar Reddy Takes Two Wickets in Two Balls During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25 (Watch Video).

Watch Virat Kohli's Wicket Video:

The Scott Boland show is delivering at the SCG! He's got Virat Kohli now. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/12xG5IWL2j — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2025

