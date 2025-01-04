Virat Kohli and KL Rahul took superb catches in the slip cordon to help Nitish Kumar Reddy take two wickets in as many balls on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 on January 4. Off the last ball of the 45th over bowled by Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins edged the ball to the slips and Virat Kohli did well to go to his left and take an impressive catch. Nitish Kumar Reddy came on to bowl in the 47th over and struck with his first delivery, this time finding the edge of Mitchell Starc's bat with KL Rahul doing well to dive forward and complete the catch. Why is Virat Kohli Captaining India in Place of Jasprit Bumrah on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25? Know Reason.

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Take Impressive Catches

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)