Virat Kohli found his mojo back with the bat during his outing on Day 3 of the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, hitting a splendid six off Mitchell Starc's bowling, which sadly struck security personnel, who was seated near the boundary line. Kohli played the upper cut, which went over the ropes and smacked the side of the head of the person, who was soon attended by Nathan Lyon and Australia's medical support staff. Yashasvi Jaiswal-KL Rahul Become First Indian Opening Pair to Score 200-Run Partnership in Test Cricket in Australia, Achieve Feat During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024.

Virat Kohli's Six Hits Security Personnel

What a shot by kohli its a six And hits a security guard pic.twitter.com/eiv9RDjKo2 — Royal Challenger (@rcb__fc) November 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)