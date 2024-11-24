The India national cricket team took control of the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 at Perth on the second day with some solid batting performances from KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. On day three they completed a 200-run partnership, handing India a massive 246-run lead in the second innings. With their monstrous partnership, the pair created history becoming the first Indian duo to score a 200-run opening stand. This is the sixth 200+ opening stand in Test cricket in Australia with England being the only other side to do so. KL Rahul got out right after the milestone. Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits His Maiden Test Century on Australian Soil; Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024.

