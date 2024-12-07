Mitchell Marsh’s dismissal during the India national cricket team vs the Australia national cricket team second Test raised questions over the DRS. On one occasion the batter was judged not out while there was a clear gap between the ball and bat while India appealed for the lbw decision. On the second occasion, when Marsh was given out, caught behind on Ravi Ashwin’s bowling, the sneak meter again showed a gap between the bat and ball. Check out both the videos below. Jasprit Burmah Becomes Third Indian Pacer To Claim 50 Wickets In A Single Calender Year After Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan, Attains Rare Feat During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024.

Occasion When Mitchell Marsh Was Given Not Out

Bat or pad first? Hard to say - sticking with the umpire's call #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UqsoPvEruJ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2024

Occasion When Mitchell Marsh Was Given Out

